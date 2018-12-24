Christmas Eve forecast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Christmas is getting closer. Don’t worry, Sunday night’s showers should be out of here well before Santa starts his trip! In fact, they won’t last much past this evening. We will start to dry out after midnight and lows will fall to the 30s by morning.
Christmas Eve will be nice and dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Christmas Day will be almost identical. In fact, rain should stay away right through Wednesday.
Things begin to change on Thursday and Friday. Another system will move closer and bring a chance for showers before the day is over on Thursday. Friday looks very wet! Warm – but wet. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and the 60s on Friday!
We’ll stay mild into next weekend but showers will also stick around.
Have a Merry Christmas!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
