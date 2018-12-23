Sun returns before Christmas after days of rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It was nice to see the sun today after so much rain, wasn’t it? We will enjoy more tomorrow. There may be a few more clouds by the end of the day – but temperatures will be very similar. The mountains may see a few showers toward evening.
For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we are still looking good! Highs will be in the mid 50s and we should see partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stand at zero! The day after Christmas will also be dry. It will be even warmer though.
The next best chance for rain will arrive next Thursday and Friday. Looks like another pretty good soaker by week’s end.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
