6 puppies shot to death found dumped over embankment

Deputies were called to the 200 Block of Troxel Gap Road on Saturday for the report if six dogs that had been shot and killed. (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
December 23, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 3:49 PM

MIDDLEBROOK, VA (WWBT) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six puppies were found shot to death in Middlebrook.

Deputies were called to the 200 Block of Troxel Gap Road on Saturday for the report if six dogs that had been shot and killed.

When they arrived, they found the hound puppies dumped over a steep embankment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Their estimated ages were four to six months.

Augusta County Animal Control is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Hartman at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

