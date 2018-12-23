Police investigating arson case in Chantilly neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an arson attempt that occurred at a property located off of Independence Blvd. early on Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m.
A call came in regarding the fire later on Saturday morning at Chantilly Corner Studios and police determined that accelerants had been used to cause it, leading to an estimated $500 in damage including a broken window.
Officials continue to investigate the incident and no further information has been released at this time.
