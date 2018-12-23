One treated for injuries in Salisbury fire

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - One person was treated when fire damaged a Salisbury home.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 3:00 am on Sunday morning on Castlewood Drive just off Jake Alexander Boulevard.
Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at one of the apartments and found fire on a stove. Firefighters, with help from the sprinkler system, extinguished the fire.
One occupant was treated by Rowan County Emergency Services and taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.