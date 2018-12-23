Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with vehicle in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Police say 911 callers stated a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the other driver involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
