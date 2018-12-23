Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with vehicle in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | December 22, 2018 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 7:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say 911 callers stated a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the other driver involved.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

