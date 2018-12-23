Mom defends leaving young sons home alone: ‘I felt that for a day, he was fine’

MUNCIE, IN (WISH/CNN) - A woman in Indiana spent a night in jail for leaving her young sons at home alone.
But now that she's out, she wants to tell her side of the story.
“I felt that for a day, he was fine,” said Taylor Cumings, who said she had no other choice but to leave her sons at home alone. “Was I worried sick? Absolutely. Who wouldn’t be?"
Her 4-year-old, Kamron, was home sick from school. She didn't have a baby-sitter but had to work.
So, she left her oldest son, 7-year-old Tyruse, to care for him.
“To say that a 7-year-old is mature to watch a 4-year-old sounds absolutely outrageous. I totally understand people do not know me or my kids," Cumings said.
The single mother defends her decision, saying it's not ideal, but she felt Tyruse was mature enough to handle daycare duty.
“They know, one, not to touch the stove, don’t touch the heaters, the base boards. They know not to answer the door for anybody,” Cumings explained.
That last rule even includes police.
After receiving an anonymous tip, officers came knocking on the door. Tyruse called his aunt to let her know what was going on.
“When the police arrived, he knew not to answer that door until my aunt showed up,” Cumings said.
Officers arrested her. The children went to their aunt’s for the night, but are now back with mom.
"It was humiliating,” Cumings stressed. “It was made a joke right now that I’m a bad parent right now. And none of that is true.”
As the family looks forward to Christmas, Cumings is also looking forward to moving on from this.
“It will never happen again,” Cumings vowed.
Cumings is facing a preliminary charge of neglect.
Copyright 2018 WISH via CNN. All rights reserved.