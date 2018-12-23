Marine veteran to take wife of 33 years on anniversary cruise with $100,000 win

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Over three decades ago, Michael Harlow of Stanley met the love of his life, and now, thanks to a $100,000 lottery prize, he’s taking his wife on an anniversary cruise to celebrate their time together.
“It was a whirlwind romance,” Harlow said. “I think most people didn’t think we’d last. We met 33 years ago and have been together ever since.”
The Marine veteran plans to take his wife on an eight-day Caribbean cruise.
“It’s not just a chance to celebrate,” Harlow said. “My wife is battling breast cancer right now, and having something to look forward to will help her get through the chemo treatments. I’ve already called the Carnival Cruise Line and upgraded our rooms to the biggest we can get.”
His good fortune started two weeks ago when he stopped by a gas station in Gastonia.
He went to the Circle K on North Chester Street on his way to work and bought a Big Money Playbook.
Harlow, who works as a security guard, scratched the book of tickets after completing his rounds.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Harlow said. “I literally went up to one of our towers and let out the biggest, ‘Yes!’ I just yelled out I was so happy.”
Harlow claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,507.
