2.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near Catawba County early Sunday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was detected 4.4 miles away from Newton and 6.5 miles away from Hickory around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 1.5 kilometers.
There's no information on any damage or injuries sustained in this earthquake.
Geologists say since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina have felt mostly small earthquakes and suffered damage from rare larger ones.
Earthquakes in the central and eastern United States are less frequent than in the western part of the country, but are typically felt over a much broader region.
