Illegal ‘casino’ busted at church inside Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police broke up what they refer to as an illegal gambling “casino" Friday afternoon.
Police said during the month December, they received multiple reports of a gambling “casino” operation inside the old McCollum’s Catfish & Seafood restaurant at 2102 Gordon Terry Parkway. They said during the investigation, it was revealed that the building had two parts: an antique booth-style store called Vintage Treasures, and signage for Life’s Church, an apparent nondenominational church.
Enough evidence was developed to obtain a search warrant for the building. On Friday, members of the Decatur Police Department, the Morgan County district attorney’s office, and other agencies executed the search warrant.
Investigators said they found a large gambling machine operation inside of the church. They said there were also video surveillance and bells to warn of police presence, which is in violation of state law.
Seventeen electronic gambling machines, the video system, the warning system, equipment that tracked the progress of the gambling machines, and other items were seized by law enforcement.
Timothy Keith Roberts, 64, of Huntsville was charged with promoting gambling and unlawful to maintain electric bells, etc., which is a felony.
Roberts is currently out on bond for establishing a gaming place and for possession of a gambling device from an arrest that occurred in Decatur on Aug. 3, 2017.
The city of Decatur’s prosecutors have started the process of revoking his bond for the previous arrest.
Additionally, Donna Joanne Weir, 67, from Meridian, Mississippi, was an employee of the building and was charged with promoting gambling.
Both subjects were later transported to the Morgan County Jail.
