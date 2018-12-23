A frosty morning leads to a mild, sunny start to the holidays!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We're waking up to a frosty start this morning with temps below freezing for all areas. Beyond that, it's going to be another pleasant day with plenty of sun and comfortable temps in the mid 50s.
There may be a few more clouds by the end of the day, especially in our western counties. The mountains may even see a few showers towards this evening but we do not expect any of this activity to survive outside of there. The showers could end as brief snow showers late tonight with little to no additional accumulation.
For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we are still looking good! Highs will be in the mid 50s and we should see partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stand at zero! The day after Christmas will also be dry. It will be even warmer though, in the upper 50s.
The next best chance for rain will arrive next Thursday and Friday. Looks like another pretty good soaker by week’s end.
