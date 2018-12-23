First responders bring Christmas surprise to fifth grader whose mom was tragically killed

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is making one girl’s Christmas a bit brighter after her mother was killed by an alleged drunk driver.
Troopers say 34-year-old Sonya Dalton was walking to her mailbox off Airport Road when a car hit and killed her.
This happened in November.
Authorities charged the driver with driving while impaired and vehicular homicide.
Today, law enforcement arrived at Dalton’s home to surprise her young daughter, Kenleigh Dalton.
“I’m still a child so I’m very excited for toys and presents and stuff,” said Kenleigh.
Kenleigh is in fifth grade. Today is also her birthday. But this year without her mom is different from the others.
“Through all this tragedy the love has poured out to us,” said Dixie Dalton, Sonya’s mom and Kenleigh’s grandma.
Some time after the accident, Dixie saw Sheriff’s cars were outside Dalton house again.
“I asked the Sheriff’s Department what was wrong then they told me they had good news for us,” said Dixie Dalton.
Justin Nelson is a sergeant with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.
“We donated money within to go shopping for the little girl to make sure she had a good Christmas," said Nelson.
The Sheriff’s Department and Locke Town Fire Station raised over $1,000 to buy Kenleigh toys this Christmas.
The big surprise was Saturday.
First responders paraded up to the Dalton home carrying gifts along with Santa.
“The fire department cares. Law enforcement cares. We just ain’t out here on the bad days,” said Rusty Alexander, chief of Locke Town fire.
“Everyone gave me present one by one and when I saw the doll house I was like oh," said Kenleigh.
A big pink dollhouse, scooters, her very own Santa, and countless other presents were put under her tree.
“We was able to make a real special time for this little girl at a terrible time in her life,” said Nelson.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.