Death of 92-year-old SC man found in burned home ruled ‘suspicious’, coroner says

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Aiken County coroner's office says they've identified the remains of a 92-year-old man who was found inside a burned home.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says his office has presumptively identified the remains of James C. Oakman, of Aiken. His office is ruling the cause and manner of his death “suspicious” at this time.
The house was discovered incinerated by family members who called 911. It is believed the house fire happened on or about Dec. 20, but was never reported until the family went to visit Oakman, the coroner’s office said.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.
