Cameras given access near site of Jesus Christ’s baptism for first time in 50 years

(CNN) - Cameras have been given access to two churches in the Jordan Valley, around the site of the baptism of Jesus Christ, for the first time in five decades.
The churches sit in an area heavily mined after the 1967 war.
Finally, the mines have been cleared and Pilgrims will be allowed once again to set foot inside the churches.
The sanctuary was abandoned over 50 years ago
Israel laid thousands of landmines along the border with Jordan after the 1967 war including at seven churches.
There are bullet holes still on the church and landmines just meters away
Over the past year, the Israeli government and British NGO Halo have cleared the land around three churches, which is a testament to the peace with Jordan that now prevails.
But what makes these churches particularly important lies just up stream.
What is believed to be the baptismal site of Jesus, one of the holiest places in Christianity.
Nearly 800,000 Pilgrims visit the site every year.
Roughly 5,000 landmines remain and unknown number of unexploded grenades, mortars, and other explosives.
They aim to finish by the end of next year.
But since landmines move, their task may be daunting.
"We are making small tunnels that funnels water outside or blocks the waters. There are some techniques to do it to avoid mines," said Moshe Hilman, Israel National Mine Action Authority.
Once completed the churches hope to turn the moonscape of death back into a garden of life.
