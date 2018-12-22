Warrants obtained for men involved in Rowan County break-ins

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A pair of men are wanted for break-ins in Rowan County in November.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, warrants have been obtained on Eric Burgess and Brandon Talbert for breaking and entering to motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and larceny of firearm.
On Nov. 28, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of breaking and entering related incidents that happened in the southeastern part of Rowan County, between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to develop two suspects by the names of Burgess and Talbert.
In addition to the warrants related to the break-ins, Talbert is also wanted for probation/parole violation with Davie County.
No further information was released.
