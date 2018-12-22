Trump signs criminal justice reform bill

WASHINGTON (CNN/RNN) – President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul bill in the Oval Office on Friday.
The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Thursday night, 358 to 36.
Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner lobbied for the bill, named the “First Step Act.”
The legislation is aimed at easing sentences for nonviolent offenders, reducing the number of repeat offenders and increasing prisoner rehabilitation efforts.
Trump called the passage of the bill “an incredible success for our country.”
"Criminal justice reform – everybody said it couldn't be done,” Trump said. “They said the conservatives won't approve it. They said the liberals won't approve it. They said, ‘Nobody's going to approve it. Everybody's going to be against it.’”
But the bipartisanship on Capitol Hill proved short-lived.
At midnight, the federal government partially shut down after Congress failed to reach a compromise over Democratic objections to including $5 billion that Trump demanded to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.