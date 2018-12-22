2 struck while crossing street, 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say one person is dead and one person is seriously injured after being struck while crossing a street in Lincoln County Friday.
According to Lincoln County Communications, the accident happened Friday evening along King Wilkinson Road and Lee Lawing Road
The two people were walking across the street when a vehicle approached from behind and hit both people.
One person was flown to the hospital by helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance.
One of the people died after transport.
No names have been released.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and no further information was released..
