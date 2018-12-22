Stretch of Central Ave closed due to downed lines after car crashes into pole

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A stretch of Central Avenue is closed in Charlotte after a car crashed into a telephone pole, causing lines to hang in the road.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened in the 700 block of Central Avenue.
Officers said the call came in around 5 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident where at least one vehicle struck a pole.
Any people injured in the crash appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Inbound Central Avenue is shut down just past Louis Avenue until the lines can be removed from the road.
Outbound Central Avenue at Thomas Avenue to Central Avenue and The Plaza is also shut down due to earlier accidents.
There is no estimated time that Central Avenue will be back open.
Police advise drivers to try to avoid the area if at all possible.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
