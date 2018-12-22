Rowan Public Library collects over 1,400 Cards for a Cause

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Every year, Rowan Public Library collects “Cards for a Cause” – holiday cards that are delivered to active service members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. For the second year in a row, the campaign has collected over a thousand cards.
“Our final count on the cards was 1, 448,” said Tammie Foster, RPL East Branch children’s associate. Foster has helped with the “Cards for a Cause” program since its inception in 2015 and has coordinated the program since 2017.
It’s a responsibility that she takes seriously. Foster works on the program year-round, gathering supplies and making contacts. This time, “Cards for a Cause” began in October and ran for 10 weeks. Foster anticipates a similar timeline for 2019.
Patrons are able to create cards on-site at any RPL branch or they can bring outside cards to the library for delivery. Cards are delivered to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center or to active members currently serving in a branch of the USAF (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or Coast Guard). There is an early deadline for those who want to ensure international delivery, with later deadlines allowing for Stateside and Hefner VAMC deliveries.
Foster sees a lot of goodwill coming out of the program. “I am very thankful that I live in a community that will rally around our military members and veterans to extend our appreciation and holiday greetings,” she said.
Throughout the season, RPL staff routinely sort the cards and arrange delivery to the respective recruiting offices; the offices will then forward the cards on to service members. For example, the US Coast Guard Recruiting Office in Greensboro sent the “Cards for a Cause” that it received to members going through boot camp last year.
“It is a wonderful reminder during a difficult time as to why they’re serving, and the cards light a fire in their hearts to continue on,” said Senior Chief Yeoman Gerald Carman of the Greensboro US Coast Guard Recruiting Office.
“We really never know how our cards may have brightened someone’s day,” Foster said. “They may have been the only cards some service members or veterans may have received.”
“It’s wonderful that so many citizens of Rowan County show their appreciation and extend their holiday greetings to those who have served in our US military,” said Leslie Eason, Voluntary Service Chief at the Hefner VAMC.
Community-wide efforts ensure the success of “Cards for a Cause.” Foster cited many organizations who contributed multiple cards this year, including Rowan County 4-H, Piedmont Baptist Church, Shiloh First Reformed Children’s Church, Rockwell Christian School, Grace Academy, Millbridge Elementary School, and the Salisbury Therapeutic Rec Club. “I’m so thankful for everyone who takes the time to fill out cards for our veterans and military members,” she said.
Foster’s already preparing for the 2019 program. Donations of unused holiday cards and/or holiday card-sized envelopes are welcome. Such supplies can be dropped off at any RPL location; please indicate that they are intended for “Cards for a Cause.”
The goal for 2019’s program? “I’d love to have two thousand cards to deliver,” Foster said. If you’re interested in helping to make that happen, call 704-216-7842 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
