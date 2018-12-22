Rowan Public Library collects over 1,400 Cards for a Cause

Patrons are able to create cards on-site at any RPL branch or they can bring outside cards to the library for delivery. Cards are delivered to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center or to active members currently serving in a branch of the USAF (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or Coast Guard). There is an early deadline for those who want to ensure international delivery, with later deadlines allowing for Stateside and Hefner VAMC deliveries.