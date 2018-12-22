Rowan-Cabarrus Truck Driving program growing in popularity

The total cost of tuition and fees is $1,881 and a payment plan is available for students. A $500 deposit is due on the day of registration, the second payment of $690 is due on the first day of class, and a final amount of $690 is paid on the fifth week of class. Vouchers from TRA, TAA, or WIOA may be used to pay tuition. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College may have scholarships available to qualifying individuals.