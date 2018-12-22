Rowan-Cabarrus Truck Driving program growing in popularity

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the graduation of the 100th student from the truck driver training program offered in conjunction with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
The truck driving program continues to gain ground and is getting noticed among local community members. Graduates from the program can expect to average $50,000 or more their first year and $60,000 or better with one year of experience.
Rowan-Cabarrus announced the new truck driving training program back in early 2016, and since then this program is changing the lives of community members for the better. Opening new doors and creating new opportunities for a wonderful life-sustaining career for all who would take advantage. The 100th graduate, Armando Gutierrez, can attest to how great the program is and how life-changing it can be.
“I selected Rowan-Cabarrus because it was conveniently close to home and very affordable compared to similar training programs. My instructors were very knowledgeable and extremely patient with us trainees. They really created a calm learning environment and made sure we graduates were prepared for our future careers as professional commercial license drivers,” said Armando Gutierrez.
As the driver shortage continues to grow, entry-level drivers are entering the field where there is a premium placed on quality student drivers fresh out of school. Caldwell Community College (CCC) and Technical Institute (TI), Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s partnering colleges, have a successful job placement program with numerous local and national trucking companies recruiting their graduates during and after each class. The majority of graduates are being pre-hired before graduation.
“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there is close to two million truck driving positions needing qualified trained individuals to fill them nationwide,” said David King, lead account manager at Rowan-Cabarrus. “We know that truck driving is a dominant employment field for people to enter into because the demand is high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also indicates that employment for truck drivers is expected to grow 11 percent from 2012 to 2022. The responsibility of spreading the word and providing the training is ours.”
“I am excited to work for a great company called Duramix Concrete Inc. in Midland, North Carolina. My advice to future trainees of the Rowan-Cabarrus truck driving program is “Be Ready.” With the jobs available and proper training, you have to be ready to hit the open road when the time and opportunity comes,” said Armando.
The Rowan-Cabarrus truck driving training program consists of extensive classroom, range and road driving to prepare students for the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) final test. This test is administered at the conclusion of the course. The program covers proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the primary principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. Coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, and freight handling.
The total cost of tuition and fees is $1,881 and a payment plan is available for students. A $500 deposit is due on the day of registration, the second payment of $690 is due on the first day of class, and a final amount of $690 is paid on the fifth week of class. Vouchers from TRA, TAA, or WIOA may be used to pay tuition. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College may have scholarships available to qualifying individuals.
For more information about the program, scholarship and updates as details develop, please forward your contact information to tashina.mahatha@rccc.edu or call 704-216-7142.
All students must have a NC driver’s license and be able to obtain a NC permit to qualify for the program. The North Carolina Legislature sets tuition. Tuition and fees are subject to change without notice.
