Paul Cameron is a grandfather!

(WBTV) - Friday night after 6 p.m., veteran WBTV Anchor Paul Cameron became a grandfather.
His daughter Andrea had her first child - a little girl named Sydney Elizabeth. Andrea’s husband, David, sent us this photo.
Sydney came a few weeks early, but is alert, healthy and the entire family says they couldn't be happier.
Over three decades ago, it was announced on TV that Paul became a father for the first time. Friday night, we are honored to announce he’s now a Grand-Paul.
Congratulations to all.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.