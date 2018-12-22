Morganton man charged with statutory rape

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual on Dec. 20 and charged him with first degree statutory rape following suspicion of a crime involving a minor.
Corey Allen Hicks, 41, was arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct between a juvenile and an adult led detectives to open an investigation into the matter.
Hicks has been taken into custody and has been given an initial court date of Dec. 27.
No further information has been released at this time.
