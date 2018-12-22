Joint motion filed for stay of decision regarding future of NC State Board of Elections

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - All parties in the lawsuit that has led a three-judge panel to order the NC State Board of Elections to be dissolved and re-formed filed a motion Friday night asking a court to stay its decision ordering the current board to expire on December 28.
The motion comes hours after Cooper vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-led legislature that would have re-drawn the board.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week he would block the measure because of other bill language that would make future campaign finance investigations confidential.
The state elections board currently is scrutinizing mail-in absentee ballots in the 9th Congressional District, where candidates are separated by 905 votes. The bill would require both primaries and a general election if the board decides problems are serious enough for a new election.
If the court doesn’t issue the new stay through mid-January, the board would not exist in any form after next week.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.