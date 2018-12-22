Clear, mostly dry weather ahead through the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following a wet few days and overnight snow in the mountains, we're clearing out quickly already this morning and we won't look back all the way through Christmas!
It's colder this morning but afternoon temperatures recover to the seasonable 50s, with the exception of the mountains that hold in the chilly 30s all day long.
Sunday morning starts clear as well, however a weak and moisture-starved front will swing through Sunday evening touching off a couple of showers in the mountains and foothills, but not much outside of there.
From there, Santa should encounter smooth skies Monday into Tuesday with dry conditions both days and temps in the 50s.
However, our dry streak comes to an end as our seemingly weekly pattern of a large storm system returns, reintroducing the threat for rain by Thursday into Friday of next week.
Have a very Merry Christmas!
