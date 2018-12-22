Catawba police searching for man wanted for sex offense

CATAWBA, NC (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man believed to have committed a sex crime and then fleeing the scene before police arrived.
Antonio Hernandez Aparicio, of Catawba, is wanted for second degree forcible sex and interfering with emergency communication charges. These charges stem from an incident early Saturday morning in which police were called to Aparicio’s shared residence. Upon arrival, officials found that a fellow resident of the house had been sexually assaulted.
Aparicio was last seen in Catawba driving a gold/tan 2000 Dodge Durango with a dent on the back rear hatch.
Anyone with further information about Aparicio’s location is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
