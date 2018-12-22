Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sex offense after fleeing to Arkansas

CATAWBA, NC (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man believed to have committed a sex crime and then fleeing the scene shortly before police arrived.
Antonio Hernandez Aparicio, of Catawba, was arrested in Little Rock, AR on Saturday afternoon and will be charged with second degree forcible sex and interfering with emergency communication charges.
These charges stem from an incident that occurred early Saturday morning in which police were called to Aparicio’s shared residence. Upon arrival, officials found that a fellow resident of the house had been sexually assaulted.
Aparicio is awaiting extradition back to Catawba County at this time.
