2 arrested in robbery of Pinnacle Financial Partners in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say two men were arrested in connection to the robbery of Pinnacle Financial Partners in Cabarrus County Friday.
According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 46-year-old Robert Lee Brown Jr. and 45-year-old Richard Sherrod Shannon in connection with the robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3800 block of Main Street in Harrisburg.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies were notified of a bank robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners.
The robbery suspect walked into the bank and presented a written note demanding money. He was seen fleeing the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the bank, where they conducted interviews and processed the scene.
Through their investigation, deputies received information identifying the vehicle used during the robbery as a burgundy Ford Fusion.
Deputies spotted the vehicle while responding to the scene and conducted a traffic stop.
Brown was driving the car and matched the physical appearance and clothing descriptions given by witnesses. Shannon was a passenger.
Brown and Shannon were each charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy, and are being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center on $60,000 bonds.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.
