Alleged porch pirates arrested in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A pair of alleged porch pirates were arrested and charged in Burke County in December.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Eric Lee Watson and 40-year-old Melisa Diana Triplett were charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit larceny.
On Dec. 11, deputies say they initiated an investigation involving incidents where packages were stolen off porches in Chesterfield and Jonas Ridge.
Through a vehicle stop and assistance via social media, detectives identified Watson and Triplett as suspects.
Watson and Triplett are scheduled to appear on NC District Court, Morganton on January 17, 2019.
