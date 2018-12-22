Advocate for victims speaks about human trafficking awareness during holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Dr. Patricia Krikorian helps run the Lily Pad Haven in Charlotte. Her organization helps to provide transitional and emergent care to victims of human trafficking.
Krikorian will be traveling to visit friends and family in Toronto Saturday. Because of the nature of her work, she’ll be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
“The Charlotte Douglas airport is an international airport. We have a lot of trafficking that occurs because of the international nature of our airport,” said Krekorian in an interview with WBTV Friday night.
She said that during the holiday season, travelers should keep an eye out for suspicious activity at places like the airport or the mall.
“Pay attention especially to young people who may appear nervous or uncomfortable with the adults there are with and just generally be alert,” she explained.
Krikorian explained that while it is important to keep an eye out for those who may be victims, it is also important to keep personal safety top of mind.
“Don’t isolate, don’t go of by yourself. Make sure if you do go to the restroom that there are other people in there,” said Krikorian.
She said travelers that notice any suspicious behavior should speak up. She encourages them to contact a security agent or an airline employee if they see something suspicious.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.