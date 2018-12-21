14-year-old girl reported missing from Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Rowan County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Thursday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a missing person report from Melbourne Drive, in China Grove.
Officials say the parents of 14-year-old Lauren Haynes discovered her missing from their home at about 3 a.m.
After efforts to locate their daughter failed, the parents reported the teen missing.
She is described as standing 5′3″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Lauren is a student at South Rowan High School, but has not shown up for school.
Anyone with information about Lauren Haynes location is asked to contact authorities at 704-216-8687, 704-216- 8711, or 704-216-8739.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.