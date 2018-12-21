Women in Charlotte are overcoming troubles with jewelry-making

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman, who once made and sold crack cocaine, served time for 18 felony convictions and had her kids taken away from her, was able to turn her life around through simple pieces of jewelry.
Angie Smith was first arrested when she was 18. After that, life seemed to go downhill.
“Even though it’s a chaotic, miserable life, it’s the only life I knew," said Smith.
Smith says she married a prominent drug dealer who was horribly abusive. She stayed through the abuse, but says when her kids were taken away, she didn’t know what to do next.
“While we may want to change we don’t know how," said Smith.
She ended up behind bars, serving time for 18 felony convictions including stealing, making and selling cocaine.
She came to Charlotte from prison, and starting over wasn’t easy.
“It’s really overwhelming for women whether it’s incarceration or recovery programs to all of a sudden have this freedom," said Michele Dudley, founder of Fashion and Compassion.
Smith found her way to Fashion and Compassion, a nonprofit organization that trains and employs unique groups of women to make and sell jewelry in their boutique in Dilworth. The women Fashion and Compassion serves have been through a lot.
“They are overcoming trafficking, domestic abuse, human sex and labor, addiction as well as refugees and immigrants," said Dudley.
Dudley employs those women to work part time, trains them to make jewelry, and in the process learn responsibility and practical work skills. They employ and train about 100 women per year.
“Women who have been through substance abuse, sexual violence, domestic abuse, that’s what we need,” said Smith.
But there is more to Fashion and Compassion than just jewelry making. While employed there, the women form a bond trying to get their lives back on track together. They also pursue a relationship with God, if they choose to, through the program.
“They helped me build confidence in myself and get my first job that I had in over 20 years," said Smith.
One of those jobs was from the wife of a narcotics officer who put Smith in jail years ago.
Since she started with Fashion and Compassion in 2016 and has reconnected with her kids, her family, is clean now, and working to help other women break the cycle like she did.
“One person said to me if I ever had any doubt in my life that God existed, you are living proof," said Smith.
Fashion and Compassion is located in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte at 1717 Cleveland Avenue. They are open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
