Taylor Heinicke ready for start on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Taylor Heinicke has been in the NFL for four years as a backup quarterback, but for the first time on Sunday he will be stepping into the starting position.
Heinicke is keeping a simple approach for what is seemingly the biggest day of his career so far.
“Just treat it like practice. Don’t go out there and make it something bigger than it really is,” Heinicke said. “Do what you do in practice, just follow your reads, do your job and everything will fall into place. When you’ve got big time veteran guys, and Hall of Famers telling you that stuff, it helps.”
Heinicke has been with the team since training camp, went on to win the backup position and for the second half of the season has been getting plenty of reps with the starters during practice while Cam Newton has been dealing with his shoulder injury.
While this is a huge opportunity for Heinicke, he really wants this to be more than just about him and proving people wrong.
“I’d rather put it in a way of proving the people that believe in me right. That’s the only people that I care about. I just want to go out there and perform, and shoot lets get a win. We lost six straight,” Heinicke said. “I think if we’d get a win that’d be huge.”
