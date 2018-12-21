Taxi business employee shot in armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A taxi business employee was shot and injured in a robbery in Kannapolis Friday morning.
Police say two men went into Carolina Taxi on S. Main Street and attempted to rob an employee around 6:30 a.m. The employee was shot twice and taken to Northeast Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.
Kannapolis police are asking anyone with information to call them at 704-920-4000 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.
“A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case,” Kannapolis police say.
