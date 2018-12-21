Something fishy happened this week at Salisbury Community Park

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Something very fishy was going on recently at the Salisbury Community Park; nearly 1000 trout were tossed into the pond.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission restocked 960 rainbow, brown and brook trout in the lake. They are about 10 to 12 inches long, according to city officials.
Fishing the trout at Community Park Lake requires a North Carolina fishing License. A trout stamp is not required. A maximum catch of seven trout per day is mandated, but there is no minimum length limit or bait restrictions.
Community Park Lake is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in December and January. The park is located at 935 Hurley School Road.
