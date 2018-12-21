Soggy, sloppy end to final week before Christmas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A soggy, sloppy end to this final week before Christmas, but we’re paying the price and it will pay off as Christmas week is looking great! In Charlotte, we’ve surpassed a 17 inch surplus on rainfall for 2018, and we’re not done yet. Rain will continue off and on through a good portion of Friday.
By the time the rain tapers off late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive around two inches of rain, though amounts could be locally higher in the mountains.
Numerous Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories remain posted across the region as we head into the overnight hours. If you live in a flood-prone are, please remain alert.
With respect to the mountains, you should know that as the system pulls out Friday night into Saturday morning, very gusty winds and snow showers will be likely in the mountains as cold air wraps around.
The population centers of Boone and Blowing Rock likely won’t see more than an inch or two of snow, but several inches of new snow could accumulate at the ski resort level.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sunshine!
Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
