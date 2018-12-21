Sheriff to temporarily restore in-person visits at Mecklenburg County Jail for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Inmates could be able to visit with friends and family in-person at Mecklenburg County Jail this holiday season.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced plans Friday to restore in-person visits for people held in the Mecklenburg County jail.
The jail will offer free in-person visits during the week of Dec. 24, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018 as a temporary measure until the policy is fully put into effect.
In 2017, Mecklenburg County joined a growing number of North Carolina jails that ended in-person visits,
“Allowing our residents to stay connected to family and loved ones through in-person visits improves public safety,” said Sheriff McFadden. “This simple step alone has been shown to significantly lower the chances that a person will commit another crime after they get out. It also reduces the chance a person will commit an infraction inside the jail, which could adversely impact their release. In addition, it improves mental health outcomes and strengthens family units and community ties.”
According to a press release from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, studies have shown that staying connected with family and loved ones through in-person visits improves public safety and outcomes.
The press release references one study that shows that in-person visits were found to decrease a person’s likelihood of committing a crime after release by up to 30 percent.
Free internet visits that normally cost $12.50 for 25 minutes will be provided free of charge on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
A total of two free five-minute phone calls will also be allowed beginning Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018.
