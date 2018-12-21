PHOTOS: The best Christmas party in Charlotte Friday happened right in our WBTV News building!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Our annual #MollysKids party aired live on Morning Break.
Every year Anchor Molly Grantham invites some of the kids she has featured and lifted up over the past year, into our studios. We throw a celebration in their honor. Friday morning we had over 40 people, with eleven of our #MollysKids and their immediate families. We had face painting, juggling, balloon twisting, decorating cookies, dancing, and meeting Santa.
As a special gift for these families, Chanda Pope of Photography By Chanda based out of Huntersville, comes and takes hundreds of photos, then donates all the pictures to the families. She makes sure to get family portraits as well.
A forever gift of memories. Molly posts about #MollysKids on her Facebook page and on WBTV.com.
