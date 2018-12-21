Missing 14-year-old found safe, 28-year-old man being charged in Rowan County disappearance

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Rowan County Thursday, was found and is safe Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lauren Haynes was reported missing from her home on Melbourne Drive in China Grove around 3 a.m. Thursday after her parents discovered she was gone.
Friday, deputies said they were able to determine that Haynes left her home to meet up with 28-year-old Jake Kelly.
The two traveled to Statesville together and were taken into custody Friday evening at a location in Charlotte.
Felony arrest warrants were obtained for Kelly in relation to the case.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives will transport both Lauren Haynes, and Kelly back to Rowan County to continue the investigation process into this case, to include interviews.
Lauren Haynes is safely in the custody of law enforcement, and is in good condition.
Once the investigative process has been completed at some point later Friday night, Kelly will be processed and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under the eventual charges that will be made.
