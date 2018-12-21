2 men shot, injured in multi-location incident in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | December 20, 2018 at 7:56 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 8:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say two men were shot and seriously injured in an incident that took place in two locations in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incidents happened on Griers Grove Road, Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say a 911 call came in 6:48 p.m. regarding the shooting.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road in response to a call stating someone had been shot.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then stopped a vehicle on Beatties Ford Road at Brookshire Boulevard that appeared to have been involved in this incident.

When they stopped the car they found a second man who has been shot.

He has potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by MEDIC.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

