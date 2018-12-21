2 men shot, injured in connected incidents in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say two men were shot and seriously injured in connected incidents in northwest Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incidents happened on Griers Grove Road, Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
Police say a 911 call came in 6:48 p.m. regarding the shooting.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road in response to a call stating someone had been shot.
When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers then stopped a vehicle on Beatties Ford Road at Brookshire Boulevard that appeared to have been involved in this incident.
When they stopped the car they found a second man who has been shot.
He has potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
Police say these incidents started from a physical altercation between multiple people in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
When things escalated, shots were fired.
The man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries stayed at the complex.
The other man who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries left in a vehicle.
The man who was in the car was shot in head, but the round didn’t penetrate the skull.
He has since been upgraded from life-threatening to a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are interviewing three people who were in the vehicle in addition to a few witnesses, and the two individuals who were shot.
Detectives have a lot of people to talk to, but there were no reports of cars or homes hit by bullets.
Officials advised that they have to work somewhat fast when it’s raining to preserve evidence.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
