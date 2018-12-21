Man charged with communicating threats of mass violence at a middle school

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man called and spoke with school staff at West Iredell Middle School about an incident he perceived as bullying.
Bernard Edward Miller is accused of mentioning bringing a handgun to school and “handing the problem himself” during the conversation. The School Resource Officer was made aware of the threat and filed an incident report, according to a release from the Iredell County’s Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Miller for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the release stated.
Miller was arrested Saturday and taken before a Iredell County magistrate where he received a secured bond of $5,000.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.