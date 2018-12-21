Lottery official says don’t ‘end up a loser’ by falling for scratch-off scam

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - If you’re buying lottery tickets as Christmas gifts, the North Carolina Education Lottery is warning people to be aware of an altered ticket scam.
According to a news release, some non-winning scratch-off tickets are altered to make them appear to have matching numbers that win a prize. The altered tickets are then sold, usually at a discount, to unsuspecting players. The victims find out they were scammed when they attempt to claim a prize.
“This scam is easy to avoid by only buying unscratched lottery tickets from an authorized lottery retailer,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “If someone offers to sell you a prize-winning ticket for much less than it is worth, that’s a big red flag. Don’t fall for these made-up stories about why someone can’t claim a prize. You’ll end up as a loser instead of a winner.”
As of Friday, the NCEL has received 13 reports of altered tickets at office across the state.
The lottery shared the following tips to avoid the scam:
- Only buy unscratched lottery tickets from authorized lottery retailers for the cost of the ticket.
- Never pay anyone for a “winning ticket.”
- Don’t believe someone who claims they can’t claim a prize because they are out of state or they are not a U.S. citizen. People from other states and from other countries can claim lottery prizes in North Carolina as long as they have proper identification.
If you are approached by someone trying to sell altered tickets, report the attempted fraud to local law enforcement and call lottery security at 888-732-6235.
