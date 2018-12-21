Hold up, Beyonce did not release new music

The 10-track "Have Your Way" included songs like "After All Is Said and Done," Beyonce's duet with Marc Nelson from the "Best Man" soundtrack, released in 1999; "Hollywood," a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album, "Kingdom Come"; and "Hey Goldmember" from the soundtrack for 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember," which starred Beyonce. It also featured "Crazy Feelings," the singer's collaboration with Missy Elliott from the rapper's sophomore album, 1999's "Da Real World"; and "Fever," a cover of the '50's hit used in an ad for Beyonce's perfume and for the soundtrack for "The Fighting Temptations," another film Beyonce appeared in.