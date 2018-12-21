Friday expected to be busiest travel day at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas Airport will be busy as holiday travel peaks with near capacity flights. Thousands of people are expecting to visit Charlotte Douglas International Airport this weekend as they head to their holiday travel destinations. Officials anticipate a nationwide 5.2 percent increase from 2017 in the number of people who fly Thursday through Jan. 6.
Transportation Security Adminstration (TSA) says travel will peak Friday with more than 31,000 holiday travelers beginning and ending their trip in Charlotte. The airport normally averages 23,000 to 24,000 daily passengers, according to a release from Charlotte Douglas Airport.
While lines to get through security appeared to be long Friday, travelers say they moved quickly.
“You know for first thing in the morning this is pretty intense, but I’ve been through worse,” Traveler Steffon Lassman said.
Christmas is the second busiest day of travel at Charlotte Douglas due to traffic being distributed over a longer period of time compared to Thanksgiving.
Parking lots at the airport will be in high demand, therefore travelers should arrive early and plan ahead. Travelers can view a real-time parking map here. Drivers can also take advantage of the cell phone lot which can be entered off of Josh Birmingham Parkway.
