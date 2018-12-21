Elections board: Bladen DA had ‘undisclosed apparent conflict of interest' when he sought investigation info in ’17

“Hi Ms. Strach, my name is Ashley Bullard. I’m calling from District Attorney John David’s office. He wanted me to call and see if you would be available today to have a call with him and his chief prosecutor Clint McGee in the Bladen office, um, in regards to, um, some media req—public records requests we’ve received from the media and in regards to the investigation into the Bladen County fraud issue. Um, when you get a second, if you would give me a call back and let me know if you’re available at some point today. I think their preference is two o’clock today but I’m sure they will be flexible depending on what your schedule is. I would be happy to facilitate that. You can reach me at 910-253-xxxx. Thanks so much. I look forward to speaking to you. Bye.”