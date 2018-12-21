Driver flees after crashing flipped-over car into Subway restaurant

NEW KENSINGTON, PA (WPXI/CNN) – Incredible video shows a flipped-over car sliding through a parking lot before slamming into a Subway restaurant.
It happened early Thursday morning in New Kensington, PA.
Police are looking for the driver, who managed to walk away from the accident, seemingly unhurt.
The car missed several vehicles belonging to the Avis rental company next door. Employees there were amazed to see the driver emerge unharmed.
“It was crazy,” said Karlee Galcik, an Avis employee. "He went away and didn't seem like he got hurt. Just was insane.”
Police said cameras over the door of the Avis office caught the whole thing.
The video shows the driver hitting a curb, flipping over and crashing. He then gets out and takes off.
Authorities are searching for the driver. Police said they think they know who he is, and if they’re correct, he fled in the direction of his home.
Police also said they know the car didn’t belong to him, because the owner of the car called them.
The Subway store is now boarded up. Inside, glass is strewn all over and the counter is shattered.
Police said the driver will be responsible for all the damage done to the store and to the car. It’s unclear what charges he could face.
Copyright 2018 WPXI via CNN. All rights reserved.