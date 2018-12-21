Cold rain falls, snow possible in mountains

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re watching the mountains for a change-over to snow this evening, while periods of rain and breezy conditions continue for the rest of us. In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory and a High Wind Warning are in effect for the highest elevations. The more populated areas like Boone will get 1-3″ of snow, but elevations above 3,500 feet could pick up double that.
Coupled with wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour at times overnight, it’s going to be quite blustery up that way and roads may be slick at times.
For the rest of us, rain will clear out rapidly overnight into Saturday morning. This is good news following another 2-plus inches of rain over the last 48 hours. Several Flood Advisories continue through this evening so just be mindful of puddled roads if you’re doing any traveling for the Christmas holiday.
Temps tonight start to drop quickly as the sky clears out. We'll fall back to the mid 30s with the mountains in the 20s overnight.
From there, it's smooth sailing through Christmas with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s right through the middle of next week.
Down the road - we are looking at another significant weather maker for late Thursday or Friday of next week.
