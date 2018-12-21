Cloudy skies, rain showers across the Charlotte metro area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Friday will feature cloudy skies and passing rain showers across the Charlotte metro. Rain will be heavier to the west of the Charlotte area as you work into the foothills and mountains. There may even be an isolated thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. Also expect very breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening as low pressure rides north of the Carolina’s. In the mountains, the rain will eventually turn to snow later in the day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to portions of the North Carolina High Country.
From Friday evening through Saturday morning… mountain locations could see 2” to 4” of snow. The highest elevations along the crest of the mountains may pick up 6” of snow.
For Charlotte and the surrounding Piedmont, rain will clear out rapidly overnight into Saturday morning. The weekend will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid and upper fifties. And there’s good news heading into the Christmas holiday… we’re going to be dry. Partly cloudy skies and temps in the 50’s through the middle of next week.
Down the road… we are looking at another significant weather maker for late Thursday and Friday next week. Will it be rain or snow? We’ll watch the pattern evolve and take shape over the next several days.
Happy Hollidays… and Merry Christmas.
Chris Larson
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.