Cloudy skies, rain showers across the Charlotte metro area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Friday will feature cloudy skies and passing rain showers across the Charlotte metro. Rain will be heavier to the west of the Charlotte area as you work into the foothills and mountains. There may even be an isolated thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. Also expect very breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening as low pressure rides north of the Carolina’s. In the mountains, the rain will eventually turn to snow later in the day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to portions of the North Carolina High Country.