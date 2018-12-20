Christmas shoebox recipient surprises AL family who sent her ‘life-changing’ gift

Gresa’s family eventually immigrated to the United States through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the green card lottery. They settled in Orlando, Florida and Gresa told her mother she wanted to find the Henson family to tell them thank you. The picture of the Henson girls with the note was the only clue they had, but they didn’t know anyone in Alabama. Gresa tried to do an internet search, but it didn’t turn up anything.