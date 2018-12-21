Carolinas expected to see record breaking numbers for holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You either have your holiday travel plans set, or you’re still trying to figure out where you’re going to celebrate.
Either way, a lot of drivers will be on the road this weekend and according to Triple A it’ll be a new record high for travelers.
The report from Triple A says that the official day for holiday travel is on Saturday, but there are some drivers who are ahead of the curve.
The number of people headed out for the holidays in the Carolinas is supposed to be in the millions, 4.7 million to be exact.
Christmas seems to have come early though for some drivers, as gas prices have dropped. The average cost per gallon is about $2.
Rebecca Foote just finished her last college exam and is headed to Georgia for the holiday break.
“That’s where my family lives,” she confirmed.
She says she takes I-85 to get there and usually never has a problem.
“I just listen to music the whole ride,” said Foote.
With today’s rain, Foote is concerned that a drive, which usually takes her three hours, will be longer that what she’s used to. So she’s packed her patience.
“It’s going to be a little more difficult than it normally is,” she continued.
It’s always best to map out your route ahead of time and to have your contact number for road side assistance ready just in case there’s an accident.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.